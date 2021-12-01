BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone, and Happy December! This first day of “meteorological winter” (the full months of December, January and February) will be relatively mild with temperatures approaching 40 degrees in some spots. The day will start with a few snow showers as the tail end of a weak clipper moves through, but then we’ll get some sunshine during the afternoon.

A frontal system will be moving in early Thursday, starting with a light wintry mix of rain & snow around daybreak. The cold front part of this system will move through from west to east during the late morning & afternoon hours with a round of rain. It will be breezy and fairly mild for most of the day. Then colder air will come barreling in on blustery WNW winds late in the day, changing any remaining rain showers to snow showers, which will continue Thursday night into Friday morning. There won’t be a whole lot of snow, but with temperatures dropping below freezing by Friday morning, there could be slick spots for the morning commute. We’ll get some sunshine going on Friday afternoon.

The first weekend of December is looking fairly quiet, but a weak disturbance will fling a few snow showers around late Saturday into Saturday night.

Sunday will be quiet, but we are keeping an eye on what looks like another active frontal system for late Sunday into Monday with another round of rain, snow & wind.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely following the progress of all this active weather, and we’ll keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

