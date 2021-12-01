BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Light snow will continue across the region through the early morning hours on Wednesday. Accumulation will be light, generally a dusting to two inches, tapering off quickly Wednesday morning. The day will start with mostly cloudy skies, becoming partly sunny as we head into the afternoon. Temperatures will be closer to normal as well with highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

Our next weather system arrives Wednesday night, into early Thursday as a mix of rain and snow. Temperatures will warm up during the daylight hours on Thursday, allowing most of the precipitation to change over to mainly rain. Highs on Thursday will be back up close to 40. A cold front will swing through on Thursday night, changing any rain back over to snow.

Lingering snow showers will continue during the day on Friday with some light accumulation possible. It will be colder as well with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. The weekend is looking chilly as well with partly to mostly cloudy skies on Saturday and Sunday. We may see the chance for a few snow showers on Saturday night, but again accumulations are expected to be light.

Our active weather pattern continues into next week. We may see a heavier mix of rain and snow on Monday with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Temperatures remain below normal through most of next week with the chance for a few more snow showers possible.

