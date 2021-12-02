Advertisement

3 Burlington school officials investigated following student restraint incident

Flynn Elementary School
Flynn Elementary School(WCAX)
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The state is investigating a Burlington elementary school after an allegation of a student being improperly restrained, and now three district employees are on paid leave.

The alleged incident happened at the Flynn Elementary School in the city’s New North End. Families received a letter from Burlington School Superintendent Tom Flanagan saying that the principal and assistant principal had been placed on paid administrative leave.

Assistant Principal Herb Perez was placed on leave because of a complaint following an alleged inappropriate restraint of a student. The details of that event and what led up to it are unclear, but the Department for Children and Families and the Agency of Education are investigating. And the Burlington School District says it is launching an investigation too.

Officials say that while looking into Perez’s actions, the focus turned to principal Lashawn Whitmore-Sells. There are questions about her involvement, knowledge, and reporting of the restraint issue. And it turns out her license to work as a principal expired, so she is on leave now.

Flanagan also placed human resources director Susan Anderson-Brown on leave for not informing him about the principal’s lapsed license.

Neither the school district, DCF, nor Agency of Education officials would comment on the investigations.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a murder-suicide on King Road in Elmore Monday took place during the 911 call.
Police: Elmore murder-suicide happened during 911 call
Thomas Morse
Body of missing East Montpelier man found in Berlin
Wednesday's vote came as crowds at the special meeting tried to convince city councilors to...
Burlington approves mask mandate
School lockdown generic photo.
Bank robbery prompts lockout for nearby school
File photo
Vermont hits COVID hospitalization record

Latest News

File photo
Authorities investigating if fentanyl is being laced with marijuana
Planned Parenthood's Rally for Reproductive Freedom in Montpelier Saturday
Analysis: How would high court abortion decision impact Vermont?
sdf
Analysis: How would high court abortion decision impact Vermont?
The stacks at the Maclure Library in Pittsford.
Rural libraries play outsize role in community