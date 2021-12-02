Advertisement

Adirondack Health suspending most visitations

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Most patient visitation will be suspended by Adirondack Health following an increase in regional COVID-19 cases.

The order takes effect Friday and includes the Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake and other Adirondack Health locations. Officials say some exceptions will be made for one support person in areas including labor and delivery, pediatric patients, ER patients, and end-of-life situations.

It comes on top of an emergency order by the governor last week calling for any hospital with less than 10% capacity to limit elective surgeries.

