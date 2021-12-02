Analysis: How would high court abortion decision impact Vermont?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In the biggest challenge to abortion rights in decades, the Supreme Court’s conservative majority on Wednesday signaled they would allow states to ban abortion much earlier in pregnancy and may even overturn Roe Vs. Wade, the nationwide right that has existed for nearly 50 years.

Meanwhile, Vermont and several other states have taken steps to protect abortion rights, including through a change in the Vermont Constitution.

Darren Perron spoke with Jared Carter. a professor at the Vermont Law School, about Vermont’s approach to the issue.

