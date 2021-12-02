Advertisement

Analysis: How would high court abortion decision impact Vermont?

By Darren Perron
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In the biggest challenge to abortion rights in decades, the Supreme Court’s conservative majority on Wednesday signaled they would allow states to ban abortion much earlier in pregnancy and may even overturn Roe Vs. Wade, the nationwide right that has existed for nearly 50 years.

Meanwhile, Vermont and several other states have taken steps to protect abortion rights, including through a change in the Vermont Constitution.

Darren Perron spoke with Jared Carter. a professor at the Vermont Law School, about Vermont’s approach to the issue.

Related Stories:

As SCOTUS debates Miss. abortion law, Vt. to move ahead with constitutional amendment

Abortion debate will continue in NH after new ban takes effect

Vt. abortion advocates and opponents explain their stances amid Women’s March

Advocates criticize, support reproductive freedom legislation in Vt. legislature

Advocates push to preserve abortion rights in Vermont Constitution

Vt. lawmakers dismayed by SCOTUS abortion ruling, vow to enshrine state protections

Scott signs bill that preserves right to an abortion

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a murder-suicide on King Road in Elmore Monday took place during the 911 call.
Police: Elmore murder-suicide happened during 911 call
Thomas Morse
Body of missing East Montpelier man found in Berlin
Wednesday's vote came as crowds at the special meeting tried to convince city councilors to...
Burlington approves mask mandate
School lockdown generic photo.
Bank robbery prompts lockout for nearby school
File photo
Vermont hits COVID hospitalization record

Latest News

File photo
Authorities investigating if fentanyl is being laced with marijuana
sdf
Analysis: How would high court abortion decision impact Vermont?
The stacks at the Maclure Library in Pittsford.
Rural libraries play outsize role in community
Flynn Elementary School
3 Burlington school officials investigated following student restraint incident