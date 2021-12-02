Car reported as stolen crashes after NH police pursuit

TILTON, N.H. (AP) - Authorities in Tilton say a driver fleeing from police in a car that was reported as stolen crashed into another car, and at least several people were injured.

WMUR-TV reports police began pursuing the car in Belmont on Wednesday night. The pursuit went into Tilton. The car crashed into another one on Route 3. Police said three people in the car that fled police suffered serious injuries. There were two people in the other car, but there their conditions were unknown.

Tilton police are leading the investigation.

