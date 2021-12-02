Advertisement

Car reported as stolen crashes after NH police pursuit

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:39 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TILTON, N.H. (AP) - Authorities in Tilton say a driver fleeing from police in a car that was reported as stolen crashed into another car, and at least several people were injured.

WMUR-TV reports police began pursuing the car in Belmont on Wednesday night. The pursuit went into Tilton. The car crashed into another one on Route 3. Police said three people in the car that fled police suffered serious injuries. There were two people in the other car, but there their conditions were unknown.

Tilton police are leading the investigation.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

