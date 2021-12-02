Advertisement

Hoopcats roll Dartmouth

Six in double figures as UVM wins 83-65
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 12:17 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In a return to UVM’s longest-running rivalry, the Hoopcats jumped out to an early double-digit lead and rolled Dartmouth 83-65 Wednesday night at Patrick Gym. With the victory, the Cats moved to 6-3 on the year and extended their win streak over Dartmouth to 13 games.

Six Vermont players finished in double figures, with Ryan Davis leading the way with 16. Finn Sullivan and Benny Shungu each chipped in 13.

UVM will take the weekend off before heading down to Rhode Island to take on Providence and Brown next week.

