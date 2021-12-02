Ice menorah lit on fourth night of Hanukkah

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For the fourth night of Hanukkah, pre-school and elementary students gathered for the lighting of an ice menorah in Burlington.

The program director at the Chabad of Burlington says they try to do something extra creative to get the kids involved.

Hanukkah celebrates the miracle of one oil flask keeping the menorah in the temple lit for eight days.

“There’s a lot of messages in the candles. We talk a lot about adding light and everyday we add a candle increasing light into the world. It’s really a time of joy and festivity,” said Draizy Junik, with the Chabad of Burlington.

Hanukkah ends on the evening of this Monday.

