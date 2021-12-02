Advertisement

New NY health commissioner takes over from embattled Zucker

Dr. Mary Bassett
Dr. Mary Bassett(Mary Altaffer | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New state health commissioner Mary Bassett stepped into her role Wednesday, at a time when COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise in New York.

The former New York City health commissioner led the city department’s response to Ebola and other disease outbreaks. Public health leaders hope Bassett will and usher in an era of collaboration with local governments and address public health issues and health disparities.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday that she’ll introduce Bassett as the health department’s new leader Thursday.

