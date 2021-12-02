Newport Welcome Center hosts massive Christmas village

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - Any visitors to the Newport Welcome Center will notice something unusual amongst the maps and pamphlets.

Some collect stamps, others collect baseball cards, but Newport’s Donna Mandart collects the holiday spirit. “So this is my Christmas village that I started about 25 years ago,” Mandart said.

She began accumulating the tiny houses and people when her husband gave her a building for their first Christmas together. “The kids would get me a piece each year and it just kind of grew and grew and grew and then I got a little crazy,” she said. The collection now spans 32 feet and what’s on display isn’t even half of it. “Yes, I have about, oh gosh, 40 or so boxes.”

Mandart downsized before moving from New York just over two years ago but found she didn’t have enough space to set it up in her home. But shortly after moving, the North Country Chamber of Commerce volunteer and board member got the OK to set up shop at the Newport Welcome Center. “This is my third year setting it up here, but because of the COVID it’s been on a smaller basis and this year I just figured I wanted to do it bigger and better for people to enjoy,” Mandart said.

Anyone interested can get her grand tour. “For me anyway, over the years every person in my village has a story,” she said. “We have Santa Claus -- he’s getting measured because he’s been eating too many donuts... one of my favorite pieces is the floral shop because you can see the man, they’re making the flowers inside

Though the people and buildings are all different, several things are universal -- the sense of nostalgia the village brings for Mandart and the smiles it brings to those who walk in the door.

The Christmas Village will be on display this Saturday for the North Country Chamber’s open house, but you can stop by and visit it anytime through January 8th.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.