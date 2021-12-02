Advertisement

NH man who threatened Congress by phone sentenced to 33 months

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire man who pleaded guilty to making threatening phone calls to members of Congress if they didn’t support former President Donald Trump has been sentenced to over two years in prison.

Thirty-four-year-old Ryder Winegar, of Amherst, was accused of leaving phone messages on Dec. 16, 2020, threatening to hang lawmakers if they didn’t “get behind Donald Trump.” In some messages, he identified himself by name or left his telephone number.

He pleaded guilty in August to six counts of threatening members of Congress and one count of transmitting threatening communications across state lines.

