BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are looking for a man they say robbed a store armed with a knife.

It happened at the Circle K in Barton Wednesday night at around 9:15 p.m.

Police say the man went into the store, took money from the register, and walked off in the direction of Lincoln Avenue.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them.

