Rural libraries play outsize role in community

PITTSFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Do we need libraries in the digital age? Librarians and patrons in small rural towns say the services these community hubs offer go well beyond books and are more important than ever.

“When you don’t know what to do, you come to the library. Because if you don’t know what to do, we’ll figure it out,” said Shelly Williams, director of the Maclure Library in Pittsford.

The town’s market and post office are directly across the street from the library, making it a hub for this community. “We are definitely a part of peoples’ routine -- they want to come in. If you want to know what’s happening in town, you have to come see us,” Williams said.

“They do a lot more than just lend out books,” said Janet Yager of Pittsford.

The Maclure Library has a free food pantry. It’s also a place to print paperwork, use computers, and serve as a gathering space and resource for community members. “You can sit in the parking lot -- the front parking lot, the back parking lot. I know a lot of our neighbors use our internet, which is what it’s there for,” Williams said.

“It provides something for everyone, even people who aren’t big readers come here,” said Alicia Malay of Pittsford.

Marilyn McDowell, the children’s librarian at the Pope Memorial Library In Danville, has been taking part in a rural librarians conference, including a discussion about taking libraries virtual. But for places like Danville, she says the internet is not always available, making libraries the internet hub.

“We have folks who come in because they really need WIFI. You know, we live in rural areas and lots and lots of folks just can’t connect,” McDowell said.

Williams says it’s all about collaboration and working with other community programs. The Maclure Library has been a part of Pittsford for 125 years. Williams says people in town would cry if it didn’t exist.

“I couldn’t imagine the library not being here. It definitely is the heart of the community,” Malay said.

