Search warrant turns up more marijuana laced with fentanyl

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Brattleboro Police officers are yet again dealing with what they say is marijuana laced with fentanyl.

On Tuesday, officers executed a narcotics based search warrant at a home on Brattle St. in Brattleboro.

Police say they found several containers of marijuana that was laced with fentanyl.

Three people were arrested on drug charges: Gregory Larose, Lindsi Houle and Steven Miller.

Officers say lacing cannabis is part of a new trend.

Just last week, Brattleboro officers say they had to revive someone who overdosed on marijuana laced with fentanyl.

