Advertisement

Search warrant turns up more marijuana laced with fentanyl

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 6:51 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Brattleboro Police officers are yet again dealing with what they say is marijuana laced with fentanyl.

On Tuesday, officers executed a narcotics based search warrant at a home on Brattle St. in Brattleboro.

Police say they found several containers of marijuana that was laced with fentanyl.

Three people were arrested on drug charges: Gregory Larose, Lindsi Houle and Steven Miller.

Officers say lacing cannabis is part of a new trend.

Just last week, Brattleboro officers say they had to revive someone who overdosed on marijuana laced with fentanyl.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a murder-suicide on King Road in Elmore Monday took place during the 911 call.
Police: Elmore murder-suicide happened during 911 call
Thomas Morse
Body of missing East Montpelier man found in Berlin
School lockdown generic photo.
Bank robbery prompts lockout for nearby school
File photo
Vermont hits COVID hospitalization record
2-car crash shuts down Route 7 during Tuesday commute

Latest News

Recent crashes, deaths and road conditions have community members and truck drivers frustrated...
VTrans to fix VT-22A after community complains
Recent crashes, deaths and road conditions have community members and truck drivers frustrated...
VTrans to fix Rt. 22A after community complains
Brattleboro Police officers are yet again dealing with what they say is marijuana laced with...
Search warrant turns up more marijuana laced with fentanyl
Sears Lane remains occupied over five week's after the city's eviction order.
Burlington homeless encampment still occupied even after eviction