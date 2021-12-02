Search warrant turns up more marijuana laced with fentanyl
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 6:51 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Brattleboro Police officers are yet again dealing with what they say is marijuana laced with fentanyl.
On Tuesday, officers executed a narcotics based search warrant at a home on Brattle St. in Brattleboro.
Police say they found several containers of marijuana that was laced with fentanyl.
Three people were arrested on drug charges: Gregory Larose, Lindsi Houle and Steven Miller.
Officers say lacing cannabis is part of a new trend.
Just last week, Brattleboro officers say they had to revive someone who overdosed on marijuana laced with fentanyl.
