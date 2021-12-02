UVM researchers make strides in ‘living robot’ reproduction

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New research is out on so-called “living robots” that the University of Vermont has developed in partnership with Tufts, Harvard, and others.

The xenobots are made of frog stem cells and were unveiled by researchers back in 2020. Now, researchers say they have been able to reproduce in a way that’s not seen in plants and animals. The parent xenobots collect and compress loose stem cells together into piles that can mature into offspring.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Sam Kriegman, one of the UVM researchers, about the breakthrough as well as potential applications from the study.

