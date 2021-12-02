Vermont hit with post-Thanksgiving COVID spike

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont COVID cases hit another record high Thursday as post-Thanksgiving infections drove up the state’s percent positive rate to an unprecedented 5.2%.

Health officials say there were 604 new infections and 30% of them are breakthrough cases. The other 70% are either unvaccinated or just vaccinated in the last two weeks.

The number of people in the hospital with COVID is 76, with 30% of them in the ICU.

The Vermont Department of Health is asking everyone to mask up, limit the size of gatherings, skip holiday parties, and get tested 5 to 7 days after any gatherings or possible exposures.

State officials Tuesday said forecast modeling shows case counts will likely remain high through the end of the year.

HEALTH OFFICIALS CONTACT TRACING 2ND US CASE OF OMICRON

The U.S. has now confirmed two cases of the omicron variant. The variant has been found in Minnesota by a man who attended an anime convention in New York City in November.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul says there are no confirmed omicron cases among state residents. Much remains unknown about the new variant, including whether it is more contagious and whether it can thwart vaccines.

VERMONT PRISON OUTBREAKS

The Vermont Department of Corrections Thursday reported 16 new COVID cases at the Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.

Officials say 13 of those cases were from prisoners and three were among staff. That brings the total number of inmates who have tested positive to 40 since November 10.

One staff member and one inmate have also tested positive at the Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.

