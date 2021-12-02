VTrans to fix VT-22A after community complains

FAIR HAVEN, Vt. (WCAX) - Recent crashes, deaths and road conditions have community members and truck drivers frustrated with Vermont Route 22A.

“There is no margin for error on that road. You need to be 100% concentrated,” said Ken White, a truck driver for 22 years.

White says people no longer focus on just the road and that’s especially true on Route 22A. A combination of reckless driving and bad road conditions has him taking his truck another way.

“There has got to be a way to address some unsafe conditions along the route,” said White.

Vermont’s Transportation Agency says they hear him and the others who have reached out.

“VTrans has taken a hard look at the roadway,” said Jesse Devlin, program manager for the Highway Safety Design section at the Agency of Transportation.

Devlin says they are in the process of patching the road now, with just the minor fixing of potholes, rutting or cracking.

In 2022, 15 miles between Fair Haven and the Rte. 73 intersection will be getting totally repaved. That will cost about $5 million.

Still in development is a longer-term plan: Three projects totaling 11 miles between West Haven and Orwell. Those project will focus on widening the road at the narrowest sections to improve safety and offer more space for law enforcement. The cost for that is $25-$30 million.

“This is really focused on the area that has a narrow, paved width; the narrow shoulder and the scope of this projects, they would be increasing the shoulder width, the paved shoulder width to about 6 feet,” said Devlin. ”They would be improving the roadway geometry and sight distance along the corridor so with that description they are pretty significant projects. They are complex projects.”

Devlin says they hope to publish the long-term plan in 2025, but it is still in the development stage.

White says he hopes the state will also consider additional signage, and even an occasional truck lanes for safe passage.

As Vermont heads into winter, where weather can make or break a simple trip home, White has a message for those he shares the road with.

“The two simple words in my mind are slow down,” he said.

