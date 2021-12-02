Advertisement

Watch Live: Hochul COVID briefing

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul will hold a COVID-19 briefing Thursday morning.

Watch live at 11 a.m. on WCAX.com. Click here to view in a new browser window or watch above.

It comes as COVID numbers and hospitalizations are on the rise across the state. The New York Times reports a 16% increase in cases over the past two weeks and 34% increase in hospitalizations.

As of Tuesday, Clinton County, New York, has had a total of 7,854 confirmed cases and 49 deaths.

As of Monday, Essex County, New York, has had a total of 3,196 confirmed cases and 41 deaths.

As of Wednesday, Franklin County, New York, has had a total of 5,586 confirmed cases and 26 deaths.

