Watch Live: Hochul COVID briefing

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul will hold a COVID-19 briefing Thursday morning.

It comes as COVID numbers and hospitalizations are on the rise across the state. The New York Times reports a 16% increase in cases over the past two weeks and 34% increase in hospitalizations.

As of Tuesday, Clinton County, New York, has had a total of 7,854 confirmed cases and 49 deaths.

As of Monday, Essex County, New York, has had a total of 3,196 confirmed cases and 41 deaths.

As of Wednesday, Franklin County, New York, has had a total of 5,586 confirmed cases and 26 deaths.

