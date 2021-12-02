BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a mild day on Thursday, temperatures will be turning colder heading into early Friday morning, allowing any lingering rain showers to change over to snow showers. There could be some minor snow accumulation possible, mainly in the northern mountains with temperatures by the start of Friday in the upper 20s and low 30s.

It won’t be much warmer through the day Friday as conditions remain blustery. Clouds will break up a bit in the afternoon, becoming partly sunny, but temperatures will remain in the upper 20s and low 30s. Partly cloudy skies continue into Friday night and the start of Saturday.

The weekend will be mainly quiet, but a clipper system will bring some light snow to the region on Saturday afternoon and evening. We may see a dusting to up to an inch or two in spots heading into Saturday night. Sunday looks partly sunny, but temperatures remain below normal with highs in the low 30s.

We’ll see a big warm up on Monday with rain returning to the region. Temperatures will be getting back into the mid to upper 40s. A strong cold front will bring a quick change back over to snow by late Monday into Monday night, with snow accumulation likely going into early Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be colder by mid week, with another system set to arrive on Wednesday, with the chance of more snow possible.

