BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! Today is going to be one of those days where, if you don’t like the weather, just wait 5 minutes. There will be lots of changes as we go through the day and into the overnight hours.

Today will start with a round of snow showers early in the morning as a warm front pushes through from SW to NE, so there could be a few slick spots early on. A bit of rain & possible sleet may mix in briefly in our southern areas near the MA border. Temperatures have been rising overnight and will continue to climb into the 40s this afternoon. That warmer air has been coming in on some brisk south winds.

There will be a lull in the action around mid-morning. Then a cold front will start to move in late morning and through the afternoon with a couple of batches of rain showers. As we get into the evening hours, the wind will be shifting around from south to WNW as cold air starts to barrel in behind the departing cold front. Any lingering rain showers will be changing to snow showers overnight, but mainly in the mountains. Those mountain snow showers will persist into early Friday before coming to an end by afternoon when we will get some sunshine going. But it will be blustery & colder. Temperatures will drop into the 20s by Friday morning, so those wet & snowy surfaces will be freezing up. Watch out for slick spots on Friday morning’s commute. The blustery NW winds early in the day will be slowly settling down by the end of the day. The higher elevations will be picking up just a dusting to around 3″ of snow accumulation Thursday night into Friday morning, with the higher amounts at the summits of the northern Green Mountains, as well as the Adirondacks.

The first weekend of December is looking okay, but a minor disturbance may fling a few snow showers around late in the day on Saturday.

This active weather pattern will continue into next week with another round of rain, snow & wind coming in Sunday night through Monday. We may get some snow accumulation by the end of the day, especially in the higher elevations.

After a break on Tuesday with partly sunny skies, there could be yet another round of rain, snow & wind for Wednesday into Thursday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be busy tracking all this active weather, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest weather information, on-air and online. -Gary

