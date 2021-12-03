Bennington police chief says Mass. gangs behind drugs, violence

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A southern Vermont police chief says gangs from Massachusetts are behind most of the recent drug arrests in the area.

Bennington Police Chief Paul Doucette says his department is taking the issue seriously and they’re working with federal law enforcement and police departments in Massachusetts. As an example, Doucette says a raid last month on a Bennington home led to the arrest of seven people, some of whom had ties to gangs in the Springfield, Massachusetts, area.

Police recovered numerous firearms, some with extended magazines, drugs, drug paraphernalia, and thousands of dollars in cash. Doucette says the raid “opened the eyes of some people.”

