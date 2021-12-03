Burlington Public Works to host job fair Friday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The city of Burlington is hosting a job fair for a number of public works positions Friday.

Open jobs with on-sight interviews include crossing guards, parking ambassadors, a parking maintenance worker, recycle truck driver, and seasonal positions.

The city is also offering $2,000 hiring bonuses for regular positions, $1,000 for seasonal and $500 for crossing guards.

It’s being held at the Public Works Department on Pine Street from 1-4 p.m. Friday.

