Advertisement

Burlington Public Works to host job fair Friday

Burlington Public Works
Burlington Public Works(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 6:52 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The city of Burlington is hosting a job fair for a number of public works positions Friday.

Open jobs with on-sight interviews include crossing guards, parking ambassadors, a parking maintenance worker, recycle truck driver, and seasonal positions.

The city is also offering $2,000 hiring bonuses for regular positions, $1,000 for seasonal and $500 for crossing guards.

It’s being held at the Public Works Department on Pine Street from 1-4 p.m. Friday.

We are hiring! Join us this Friday for a job fair or apply today. We are offering $2K hiring bonuses for regular...

Posted by City of Burlington Public Works on Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wednesday's vote came as crowds at the special meeting tried to convince city councilors to...
Burlington approves mask mandate
3 arrested in Brattleboro for dealing marijuana laced with fentanyl
Thomas Morse
Body of missing East Montpelier man found in Berlin
Recent crashes, deaths, and poor road conditions have many Rutland County community members...
VTrans to fix Route 22A after community complaints
File
Vermont hit with post-Thanksgiving COVID spike

Latest News

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo
US started inquiry into Cuomo sexual harassment claims
Gov. Kathy Hochul
New York reports five omicron cases; state of emergency goes into effect
The omicron coronavirus variant has been discovered in at least five states, including New York.
New York reports five omicron cases; state of emergency goes into effect
Mount Abe to increase police presence
Police expected at Bristol high school Friday