Charges filed months after deadly UTV crash

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 8:05 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - We have an update on charges from a deadly crash on Route 7 in Pownal from back in August.

Police arrested Kyle Thayer Thursday.

He’ll be in court Friday on the charges of DUI with death resulting and negligent operation with death resulting.

Police say he was driving drunk when he tried taking a UTV from the breakdown lane across Route 7 to Mason Hill Road.

Officers say Todd Rhinemiller was on a motorcycle when he slammed into the UTV.

Rhinemiller was thrown over the guardrail and died at the hospital.

We have an update on charges from a deadly crash on Route 7 in Pownal from back in August.
