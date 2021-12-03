Citing high COVID rates, Franklin County, NY, declares state of emergency

MALONE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Franklin County, New York, has declared a state of emergency due to high COVID cases.

Franklin County Chairman Donald Dabiew says the declaration is to help the county get resources from the state and that they are in urgent need of that help. He says they are short-staffed in just about all points of the health care system, including contact tracing the high number of infections.

Officials reported 75 new cases Friday following Thursday’s daily count of 86. Dabiew says that is far too high for their small population. He hopes the state of emergency will allow the state to bring back mass vaccination sites in Plattsburgh and Potsdam, where a majority of people in the county got their shots and could now get boosters.

“If we could get people to just wear masks and to get vaccinated and do the things the CDC says to do, even if they don’t believe in it, do it for your neighbor or your friend, just please do it so we can get this behind us so we can move forward,” Dabiew said.

He says that schools need more instant tests in order to keep children in school.

The state of emergency goes until January 1st and they will consider then whether to extend it.

