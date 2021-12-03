The Clinton County Christmas Bureau now taking donations

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The former Gander Mountain store at Champlain Centre in Plattsburgh has been transformed into one of Santa’s workshops. It’s the new seasonal home of the Clinton County Christmas Bureau.

“(It’s been) 50 years or so, it started out as a small group of women, a church group,” says Tammy Perrotte Sears, director of the Christmas Bureau, when asked how long the non-profit has been around. For decades, has been helping thousands of families in Clinton County smile on Christmas morning. “We’re all volunteers so everything we do no one gets paid to do it,” said Perrotte Sears.

Families looking for a little help getting gifts for the kids around the holidays need to apply at their town’s outreach offices by December 9th, with a wish list ready.

City residents can drop their applications off at the Salvation Army or at the Christmas Bureau.

There is an income requirement, and a family must have a child 16 or under.

The Christmas bureau offers up to 5 gifts per child and on average helps 700 to 900 families a year.

Tammy Perrotte Sears has worked her way up in Santa’s North Country workshop since the early 90′s, saying she always wanted to do good for her community, " I do it for the kids, for the spirit of the holiday, to keep Santa alive. It’s my favorite holiday so it comes easy.”

All year long, these elves who call Clinton County home shop for hot new toys, educational toys, arts and crafts, sporting equipment, and winter gear to stock the shelves at the Christmas Bureau.

Help also comes from people in the community looking to give back, “I am in awe sometimes on how much we can collect from the community,” says Perrotte Sears, “and how giving the community is.”

Like the Plattsburgh Police Department which brought a uhaul filled with over $9,000 worth of toys to the Christmas Bureau Thursday afternoon. Corporal T.J. Rabideau with Plattsburgh PD and president of Plattsburgh Police Local 812, the departments union, says this is the fifth year and the largest donation to the Christmas Bureau the department has had. “Just one of those things where it’s a positive interaction with the community and one of those things that makes you feel good at the end of the day,” he said.

The toys come from local business monetary donations and thousands of dollars raised through the department’s bottle drive, which collects bottles and cans from community members to turn in for cash. “Through community support, we were able to get to this point,” said the Corporal.

The small gesture of kindness each year reminds the community of the true meaning of Christmas. “When you look around what is here, it’s all given from people who just want to help,” said Perrotte Sears. “I think that is the most heartwarming.”

