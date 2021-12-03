Advertisement

Danville students vote on new mascot

Danville students went to the "polls" Friday to vote on a new mascot.
Danville students went to the "polls" Friday to vote on a new mascot.(Photo provided)
By Olivia Lyons
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - What will be Danville’s new mascot?

Students in pre-k through 12 voted on a new name Friday. It comes after the school back in the early 2000s started rethinking its “Indian” mascot, changing the imagery and eliminating some of the cheers and chants.

The school board last March voted to eliminate the old name completely. School staff, students, and community members submitted a list of 34 replacements and the Mascot Committee narrowed it down to the final four -- trailblazers, mountaineers, bobcats, and bears.

Twelfth-grader Ava Marshia says the committee on Friday got to see its hard work pay off. “Being a student here since pre-school, we never really got into the whole mascot situation and I think it was because we were all kind of hesitant around it. One of the exciting things now is we’re going to get a mascot that we can celebrate and be excited about all the time,” she said.

Danville Principal David Schilling says the school is excited to move past the controversy. The results of the vote will be announced and approved by the school board next Thursday night.

Related Stories:

Danville school board reaffirms nickname change

Petition asks school board to reconsider mascot decision

Danville ditches ‘Indians’ nickname for sports teams

Danville School Board approves policy to remove mascot name

Danville to hold special meeting on their school mascot

Rutland, Danville schools discuss mascot changes

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students and staff arrived at Mt. Abe in Bristol Friday morning to find at least four police...
Police respond to threats at Mt. Abraham Union HS
Wednesday's vote came as crowds at the special meeting tried to convince city councilors to...
Burlington approves mask mandate
3 arrested in Brattleboro for dealing marijuana laced with fentanyl
File
Vermont hit with post-Thanksgiving COVID spike
Flynn Elementary School
3 Burlington school officials investigated following student restraint incident

Latest News

File photo
Analysis: Preserving civility in Vermont public life
sdf
Pets with Potential: Meet Storm
sdf
Analysis: Preserving civility in Vermont public life
Dance Factory’s ‘The Nutcracker’ Celebrates 30 Years in Springfield
Stuck in Vermont: Dance Factory’s ‘The Nutcracker’ celebrates 30 years in Springfield
File photo
Montpelier to consider treating more PFAS-laden ‘garbage juice’