Danville students vote on new mascot

DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - What will be Danville’s new mascot?

Students in pre-k through 12 voted on a new name Friday. It comes after the school back in the early 2000s started rethinking its “Indian” mascot, changing the imagery and eliminating some of the cheers and chants.

The school board last March voted to eliminate the old name completely. School staff, students, and community members submitted a list of 34 replacements and the Mascot Committee narrowed it down to the final four -- trailblazers, mountaineers, bobcats, and bears.

Twelfth-grader Ava Marshia says the committee on Friday got to see its hard work pay off. “Being a student here since pre-school, we never really got into the whole mascot situation and I think it was because we were all kind of hesitant around it. One of the exciting things now is we’re going to get a mascot that we can celebrate and be excited about all the time,” she said.

Danville Principal David Schilling says the school is excited to move past the controversy. The results of the vote will be announced and approved by the school board next Thursday night.

Related Stories:

Danville school board reaffirms nickname change

Petition asks school board to reconsider mascot decision

Danville ditches ‘Indians’ nickname for sports teams

Danville School Board approves policy to remove mascot name

Danville to hold special meeting on their school mascot

Rutland, Danville schools discuss mascot changes

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.