Elective procedure rules for NY hospitals kick in Monday

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York state is now officially in a state of emergency with regard to the number of hospitals near or at capacity.

New York health officials gave the written guidance to hospitals across the state Friday afternoon. The emergency order calls for hospitals in regions with a high risk of COVID transmission and fewer than 10% of beds available to limit non-essential procedures.

The state will notify hospitals by Monday if they fall into the category. If so, non-essential procedures at those hospitals will need to stop after December 9th.

Adirondack Health in Saranac Lake says they have roughly 24% of beds available but that number can change fast “It looks like the North Country is one of those regions that is seeing more COVID than other regions in the state. As of right now, based on the guidance as we understand it, Adirondack Health will not be required to suspend elective procedures starting next week. However, that is all subject to DOH allowing us to continue,” said the hospital’s Matt Scollins.

Alice Hyde Hospital in Malone says it is “well-positioned” to overcome the recent spikes in cases. CVPH says over the last three months they have made changes to handle the labor shortage and increase in patients, even pausing outpatient surgeries to help with the overload. As of Thursday, CVPH was the only hospital in the region that was under the 10% threshold.

