Advertisement

Energy secretary: Offshore wind brings ‘gust’ of job growth

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, center, speaks with workers, and Rhode Island Gov. Dan...
U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, center, speaks with workers, and Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee, left, Thursday at the Port of Providence.(Jennifer McDermott | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said Thursday that the administration’s goal for offshore wind and the projects being developed now represent a “gust of job growth throughout the country.”

Granholm visited a new offshore wind manufacturing hub in Providence to talk about the Biden administration’s plan to deploy 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030 and to promote the investments in the $1 trillion infrastructure deal.

Orsted and the utility Eversource are constructing a building for the fabrication and assembly of large, advanced components for turbine foundations at the Port of Providence.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Wednesday's vote came as crowds at the special meeting tried to convince city councilors to...
Burlington approves mask mandate
3 arrested in Brattleboro for dealing marijuana laced with fentanyl
File
Vermont hit with post-Thanksgiving COVID spike
Police are expected to visit Mt. Abraham Union High School Friday to investigate threats.
Police respond to threats at Mt. Abraham Union HS
Flynn Elementary School
3 Burlington school officials investigated following student restraint incident

Latest News

File photo
Bennington police chief says Mass. gangs behind drugs, violence
Man indicted on charges he assaulted Border Patrol agent
Carine Reeves/File
NY man wants conviction tossed over pandemic-delayed trial
Rep. Chris Pappas
Pappas seeking 3rd term in New Hampshire’s 1st District