Keeseville man charged with robbing local bank

KEESEVILLE, N.Y. (WCAX) - A Keeseville man faces charges of robbing a hometown bank earlier this week.

New York State Police say Anthony Babbie, 38, walked into the Mountain Valley Federal Credit Union in Keeseville Tuesday morning and handed a clerk a note threatening that he had a weapon. He fled with an undetermined amount of cash.

Babbie was located nearby at a friend’s house but after being taken into custody suffered a medical event and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Babbie was released from the hospital and charged with robbery. He is back in court on December 8.

