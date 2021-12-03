Advertisement

Keeseville man charged with robbing local bank

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 12:35 PM EST
KEESEVILLE, N.Y. (WCAX) - A Keeseville man faces charges of robbing a hometown bank earlier this week.

New York State Police say Anthony Babbie, 38, walked into the Mountain Valley Federal Credit Union in Keeseville Tuesday morning and handed a clerk a note threatening that he had a weapon. He fled with an undetermined amount of cash.

Babbie was located nearby at a friend’s house but after being taken into custody suffered a medical event and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Babbie was released from the hospital and charged with robbery. He is back in court on December 8.

