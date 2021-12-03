Large Police presence expected at Mount Abraham High School following threats, disruption

BRISTOL, Vt. (WCAX) - School officials are prepared with a large police presence at Mount Abraham Union High School following a student disruption, Thursday.

Principle Shannon Warden sent out a letter to students and families, Thursday saying students were seen wearing flags as capes. The flags were supposed to represent a person, cause or movement. Conversations were had with those wearing the capes and an understanding was established that they would not cause a disruption. Principle Warden says Thursday the capes did become disruptive causing chanting, cheering and yelling.

The situation made many students uncomfortable and unwelcome. She says no physical harm was done but words and symbols were used. Warden says with these actions, she was forced to ban flags and banners in school.

Warden says students are threatening to wear more inappropriate flags and banners Friday and continuing to chant things like “Let’s go Brandon”, which is a derogatory remark towards President Biden. She continues to say some students expressed demonstrating their second amendment rights by bringing a weapon to school.

Principle Warden is asking parents to check their child’s belonging before leaving for school Friday morning.

Anyone that does act up will be escorted to the office and anyone with a weapon will be suspended.

