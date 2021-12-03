Advertisement

Low-waste refill shop opens in Queen City

By Elissa Borden
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new store is now open in downtown Burlington with a unique business model.

Instead of getting your fill with the latest products, The Restock Shop invites customers to get their refill, instead. The shop is loaded with bath and body products, oral hygiene needs, first aid, and other home goods -- most without any packaging. The whole point is to be waste-free by reducing single-use plastics and other packaging.

Elissa Borden spoke with the College Street store’s owner, Marina McCoy, about how it all works.

