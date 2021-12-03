Advertisement

Man indicted on charges he assaulted Border Patrol agent

(KGNS)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a 30-year-old Massachusetts man is facing charges he assaulted a U.S. Border Patrol agent near the Vermont town of North Troy.

A grand jury on Thursday returned a three-count federal indictment that the defendant pointed a loaded handgun at the agent at the conclusion of a pursuit that began in Newport on Nov. 18. The defendant is also charged with possessing a firearm after having been convicted of a felony.

The Border Patrol agents were helping state and local police pursue the defendant, who was wanted on state charges.

The defendant is being held without bail.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Wednesday's vote came as crowds at the special meeting tried to convince city councilors to...
Burlington approves mask mandate
3 arrested in Brattleboro for dealing marijuana laced with fentanyl
File
Vermont hit with post-Thanksgiving COVID spike
Police are expected to visit Mt. Abraham Union High School Friday to investigate threats.
Police respond to threats at Mt. Abraham Union HS
Flynn Elementary School
3 Burlington school officials investigated following student restraint incident

Latest News

File photo
Bennington police chief says Mass. gangs behind drugs, violence
U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, center, speaks with workers, and Rhode Island Gov. Dan...
Energy secretary: Offshore wind brings ‘gust’ of job growth
Carine Reeves/File
NY man wants conviction tossed over pandemic-delayed trial
Rep. Chris Pappas
Pappas seeking 3rd term in New Hampshire’s 1st District