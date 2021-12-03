Man indicted on charges he assaulted Border Patrol agent

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a 30-year-old Massachusetts man is facing charges he assaulted a U.S. Border Patrol agent near the Vermont town of North Troy.

A grand jury on Thursday returned a three-count federal indictment that the defendant pointed a loaded handgun at the agent at the conclusion of a pursuit that began in Newport on Nov. 18. The defendant is also charged with possessing a firearm after having been convicted of a felony.

The Border Patrol agents were helping state and local police pursue the defendant, who was wanted on state charges.

The defendant is being held without bail.

