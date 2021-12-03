NASA satellite expected to revolutionize mission communications

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - NASA this weekend is launching a new mission that will revolutionize how the agency communicates with future space missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond.

The Laser Communications Relay Demonstration launches Sunday. Over the next two years, it will use infrared lasers to send information back to two stations in California and Hawaii. The system is an improvement over radiowaves at getting large amounts of data back to Earth and sending more information back at a time.

“This system is actually smaller in volume and weighs less and takes less power. And so as we really work to establish a presence again on the surface of the Moon and again send humans to Mars. Technology demonstrations like LCRD will really help us enable those future missions plans,” said Tawnya Laughinghouse, a NASA technology demonstrations missions manager.

NASA says if radio waves can transmit 10 photos in a minute, LCRD could transmit 100 in the same amount of time, so if it works as planned, it’s possible the next lunar landing with the Artemis Mission might be in high-definition.

