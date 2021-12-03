NY man wants conviction tossed over pandemic-delayed trial

BANGOR, Maine (AP) - A New York man convicted of killing a woman in Maine wants his conviction to be tossed because his trial was delayed during the pandemic.

Carine Reeves contends his murder trial should’ve been held within 120 days of his extradition from New York to Maine, and that the judge had no legal authority to delay beyond that. Reeves was convicted on Oct. 5, 2020, and is serving a 48-year sentence. It was the first homicide trial before a jury in Maine after court proceedings were curtailed by the pandemic.

He was convicted of killing Sally Shaw in July 2017 in Cherryfield.

