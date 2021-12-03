Advertisement

NY murder suspects plead guilty top drug charges

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 3, 2021
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Two accused killers in New York’s North Country have pleaded guilty to various drug charges.

Craig Foster and Nicole Cayea are accused of killing Crisie Luebbers of Lyon Mountain in July. Neither admitted to that but they did plead guilty to the possession and sale of fentanyl, cocaine, and meth.

Foster is facing 16 years for the drug charges and Cayea is facing 10 years.

Their sentencing for the drug charges will be in February and they will be back in court on January 6th on the murder charges.

