Pappas seeking 3rd term in New Hampshire’s 1st District

Rep. Chris Pappas
Rep. Chris Pappas(Robert F. Bukaty | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, a Democrat, has announced his reelection campaign for New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District and the start of a 14-community road trip across the state this weekend.

Pappas is seeking a third term in the House. Pappas said in a statement Friday that he’s proud of accomplishments such as delivering vaccines and relief to Main Street, a tax cut for more than three-quarters of New Hampshire families, lower health care premiums, and a bipartisan infrastructure program. The district has swung back and forth between Democrats and Republicans multiple times.

At least six Republicans are running for the right to challenge Pappas in the November 2022 general election.

