Pets with Potential: Meet Storm

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a 2-year-old spayed female dog named, Storm.

Storm is a very sweet and playful pup. She may be shy at first, but once she warms up she’ll be your best friend. This girl is just a bundle of joy looking for her fur-ever home. If you’re looking for a playmate or a snuggle buddy she’s the one.

To learn more about this good girl you can check out Chittenden County Humane Society’s website.

