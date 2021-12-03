Advertisement

Pets with Potential: Meet Storm

This week’s Pet with Potential is a 2-year-old spayed female dog named, Storm.
This week's Pet with Potential is a 2-year-old spayed female dog named, Storm.
By Kayla Martin
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Storm is a very sweet and playful pup. She may be shy at first, but once she warms up she’ll be your best friend. This girl is just a bundle of joy looking for her fur-ever home. If you’re looking for a playmate or a snuggle buddy she’s the one.

To learn more about this good girl you can check out Chittenden County Humane Society’s website.

