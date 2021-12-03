Police looking for two suspects in shoplifting incident

ENOSBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - People are looking for two men who are suspected of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from an Ace Hardware.

Vermont State Police say around 4:00 pm Wednesday two men arrived in a silver Cadillac to the Ace Hardware in Enosburgh.

The men entered the store and walked out with hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise, including two Carhartt jackets.

They are described as white males, average height and build, with dark hair.

If you recognize these men your asked to call police.

