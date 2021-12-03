Rutland officials expected to discuss mask mandate Monday

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Rutland, Vermont’s third-largest city, is expected to discuss a potential mask mandate next week.

Rutland Mayor David Allaire says he has heard interest in having the discussion during Monday’s Board of Aldermen meeting.

“I have no idea what the feeling of the entire board is. I know there are several of them that would not be in favor. Where I stand right now -- I am not in support of a mandate. I just don’t think it is enforceable and I question whether the efficacy of whether it really does any good,” Allaire said.

The mayor says people should continue to socially distance and allow businesses and individuals to decide if they want to mask up, but the decision is ultimately made by the board.

Neighboring Rutland Town is enforcing a mask mandate in public spaces. Burlington, Brattleboro, and Warren are also among towns that have opted to make use of a new state law last granting municipalities the power to make their own choice. Hartford voted Tuesday against a mandate.

