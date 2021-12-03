Advertisement

Rutland officials expected to discuss mask mandate Monday

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Olivia Lyons
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Rutland, Vermont’s third-largest city, is expected to discuss a potential mask mandate next week.

Rutland Mayor David Allaire says he has heard interest in having the discussion during Monday’s Board of Aldermen meeting.

“I have no idea what the feeling of the entire board is. I know there are several of them that would not be in favor. Where I stand right now -- I am not in support of a mandate. I just don’t think it is enforceable and I question whether the efficacy of whether it really does any good,” Allaire said.

The mayor says people should continue to socially distance and allow businesses and individuals to decide if they want to mask up, but the decision is ultimately made by the board.

Neighboring Rutland Town is enforcing a mask mandate in public spaces. Burlington, Brattleboro, and Warren are also among towns that have opted to make use of a new state law last granting municipalities the power to make their own choice. Hartford voted Tuesday against a mandate.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students and staff arrived at Mt. Abe in Bristol Friday morning to find at least four police...
Police respond to threats at Mt. Abraham Union HS
Wednesday's vote came as crowds at the special meeting tried to convince city councilors to...
Burlington approves mask mandate
3 arrested in Brattleboro for dealing marijuana laced with fentanyl
File
Vermont hit with post-Thanksgiving COVID spike
Flynn Elementary School
3 Burlington school officials investigated following student restraint incident

Latest News

File image
NH child advocate highlights pandemic’s impact in annual report
File photo
Vermonters may harvest a Christmas tree from national forest
File photo
Keeseville man charged with robbing local bank
x
Police respond to threats at Mt. Abraham Union HS