Stuck in Vermont: Dance Factory’s ‘The Nutcracker’ celebrates 30 years in Springfield

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Dance Factory is celebrating its 30th year of presenting the holiday favorite The Nutcracker to audiences in southern Vermont.

Three dozen ballet students travel from the surrounding rural towns to the studio in downtown Springfield to rehearse every Sunday.

Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger visited the Dance Factory on a Sunday to meet some of the dancers and find out what makes this production unique.

