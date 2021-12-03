Advertisement

Stuck in Vermont: Dance Factory’s ‘The Nutcracker’ celebrates 30 years in Springfield

Dance Factory’s ‘The Nutcracker’ Celebrates 30 Years in Springfield
Dance Factory’s ‘The Nutcracker’ Celebrates 30 Years in Springfield(Courtesy: Eva Sollberger/Seven Days)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Dance Factory is celebrating its 30th year of presenting the holiday favorite The Nutcracker to audiences in southern Vermont.

Three dozen ballet students travel from the surrounding rural towns to the studio in downtown Springfield to rehearse every Sunday.

Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger visited the Dance Factory on a Sunday to meet some of the dancers and find out what makes this production unique.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students and staff arrived at Mt. Abe in Bristol Friday morning to find at least four police...
Police respond to threats at Mt. Abraham Union HS
Wednesday's vote came as crowds at the special meeting tried to convince city councilors to...
Burlington approves mask mandate
3 arrested in Brattleboro for dealing marijuana laced with fentanyl
File
Vermont hit with post-Thanksgiving COVID spike
Flynn Elementary School
3 Burlington school officials investigated following student restraint incident

Latest News

Craig Foster and Nicole Cayea
NY murder suspects plead guilty top drug charges
File photo
Analysis: Preserving civility in Vermont public life
sdf
Pets with Potential: Meet Storm
sdf
Analysis: Preserving civility in Vermont public life