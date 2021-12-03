Vermonters may harvest a Christmas tree from national forest

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - The public is again invited to cut down a Christmas tree from Vermont’s Green Mountain National Forest.

A required $5 permit can be purchased online or at Green Mountain National Forest offices in Manchester and Rochester. This year, the U.S. Forest Service is providing free Christmas tree vouchers to fourth-grade students in support of the Every Kid Outdoors initiative.

It was created so that the country’s fourth graders and their families could discover wildlife, resources, and history for free.

