Vermonters may harvest a Christmas tree from national forest

File photo
File photo(wcax)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - The public is again invited to cut down a Christmas tree from Vermont’s Green Mountain National Forest.

A required $5 permit can be purchased online or at Green Mountain National Forest offices in Manchester and Rochester. This year, the U.S. Forest Service is providing free Christmas tree vouchers to fourth-grade students in support of the Every Kid Outdoors initiative.

It was created so that the country’s fourth graders and their families could discover wildlife, resources, and history for free.

