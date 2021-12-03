VSP: Connecticut kidnapper stopped at border

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say a kidnapper from Connecticut who sexually assaulted a teen was caught at the Canadian border. Now, Vermont State Police are seeking witnesses who might have seen the suspect in the greater Burlington area.

Police say Christopher Jesus Constanzo, 19, abducted and sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl. He then put the victim in the trunk of his car and fled towards the border. After being denied entry into Canada, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents arrested Constanzo.

Vermont State Police are looking for anyone who may have seen Constanzo and his 2007 green Toyota Camry at the Exit 16 Champlain Farms or Maplefields convenience stores in Colchester between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. Thursday.

A green 2007 Toyota Camry driven by Christopher Jesus Constanzo is seen at the Vermont State Police barracks in St. Albans. (Vermont State Police | Courtesy Vermont State Police)

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.