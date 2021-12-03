Williston police comfort dog gets his own book

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Williston police comfort dog wants to help with your holiday gift buying. The furry officer now has his own book called “K-9 Duke the Comfort Dog”.

“The children’s book was an idea coming out of left field for me,” said Officer Matthew Cohen with the Williston Police Department.

K-9 Duke found the time to star in his own story.

“That’s kind of part of the program is we open up to all sorts of ideas and ways to get out in our community,” said Cohen.

The book follows Officer Cohen and his K-9 companion through a typical day while showing his skills.

“Duke is, as you can see, has a very sweet giving demeanor, and people just can’t help but be happy in his company. People tend to be less stressed and more at ease with themselves. Whether that is with Matt, whether he is dealing with a domestic situation or a juvenile situation or just going out into the community and just just increasing relations with the community and the police department, Duke fosters that,” said Karen Sturtevant, a co-author.

Sturtevant says that personality is what she and Officer Cohen were trying to capture.

“Basically out of everything they do, we tried to snap shot that into 27 pages,” said Sturtevant.

From school visits to training, it’s a showcase of smiles.

Officer Cohen and Sturtevant both say local illustrator Max Bahr, captured everything, even the sleepy moments.

“The book is really a great opportunity to show what our program can do, in a way that children can understand and show the benefit that Duke brings to the community,” said Cohen.

Officer Cohen and Sturtevant say they’re excited to offer the book to the community. They hope word of the possibilities for police comfort dogs spreads.

“We’re going to refine our skills as a comfort dog team. We want to make sure we get our team out there more often,” said Cohen.

The trio will be at Guys Farm and Yard on Saturday selling copies of the book from 10 a.m. until noon. They will also be signing it.

You can also find it on Amazon as well as at the Williston Police Department.

Part of the proceeds from the book go back into helping fund Duke’s Program.

