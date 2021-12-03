BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ve got a quiet weekend of weather on the way before things turn a lot more active heading into next week. Saturday will start out chilly with partly cloudy skies and morning lows in the teens. Clouds will thicken up during the day with a clipper moving in from the Great Lakes by the afternoon. We’ll see the chance for some light snow developing late in the day, into the overnight hours with a dusting to an inch or two possible by Sunday morning. The second half of the weekend will see mostly cloudy skies and temperatures will remain a little below normal with afternoon highs in the low to mid 30s.

Wind and rain will move into our region for Monday. Precipitation could start out as a light mix on Monday morning with the possibility of some slippery spots early on. Warmer air will arrive and boost temperatures well into the mid to upper 40s, with precipitation changing to all rain. It will be windy as well with gusts possible over 40mph. Colder air will move in behind the front by late in the day with rain changing to snow, and the possibility of some accumulation heading into Monday night.

We’re looking at a quiet day on Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds before another weather system arrives for Wednesday. With temperatures turning colder, we have the potential to see several inches of snow for mid week. We’ll keep a close eye on it in the days ahead. Another weather system arrives on Friday with a mix of rain and snow, keeping our weather pattern very active through the end of next week.

