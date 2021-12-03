BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! After that brief return to springlike weather on Thursday, it’s back to winter again today. It will be blustery for the first half of the day with brisk NW winds continuing to bring in colder air. There will be a few snow showers flying around in the morning, mainly in the higher elevations. The snow showers will end and the wind will start to settle down as the sun comes out in the afternoon, but temperatures will be going nowhere.

It will be mainly clear overnight, the winds will calm down, and that will lead to a cold start to the day on Saturday. There will be a little sunshine early on Saturday, but a minor disturbance will be swinging through during the afternoon & evening with a few snow showers. Only a dusting to an inch or two of snow is expected by the end of the day, with the higher amounts in the higher elevations.

Sunday will start out sunny, but cloud up by the end of the day as winds pick up out of the south ahead of an approaching frontal system from the west. Winds will be strong & gusty Sunday night into the first part of Monday as a sharp frontal system comes our way. A light wintry mix Sunday night will change over to just plain rain on Monday as temperatures spike up into the 40s and low 50s ahead of the approaching cold front. Once the front goes by, colder air will be making a comeback again, changing the rain to snow. There could be some accumulating snow late Monday into the wee hours of Tuesday.

The rest of Tuesday will be fine, but it will just be a break between weather action. The next system will come in on Wednesday with a round of mainly snow, although there could be a mix with some sleet & rain in our far southern areas. There could be a few rain/snow showers lingering into Thursday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely following all of this active weather over the next week or so, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments in the weather. -Gary

