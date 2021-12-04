Advertisement

Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center revises visitor policy

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Amid the current COVID surge, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center is revising its visitor policy.

Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health says due to the high levels of community transmission and record high cases of COVID-19 in New Hampshire and Vermont, the Medical Center is now limiting visitors to inpatient units and during outpatient appointments.

Exceptions will be made for end-of-life patients, family meetings, pediatric patients, and Intensive Care Nursery and Birthing Pavilion patients.

