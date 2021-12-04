Kimball and Marshall Avenue bridge now open

AOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Kimball Avenue and Marshall Avenue bridge is now open.

The city of South Burlington says crews will still be continuing to work along the road edge for another couple weeks.

Drivers should expect delays and the road to be reduced to one lane, at times.

The city says the recreation path with not open this year and that a contractor will be back in Spring of 2022 to finish the project.

The bridge has been closed several times before due to weather related events.

