Advertisement

Kimball and Marshall Avenue bridge now open

Kimball Avenue Bridge File Photo
Kimball Avenue Bridge File Photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Kimball Avenue and Marshall Avenue bridge is now open.

The city of South Burlington says crews will still be continuing to work along the road edge for another couple weeks.

Drivers should expect delays and the road to be reduced to one lane, at times.

The city says the recreation path with not open this year and that a contractor will be back in Spring of 2022 to finish the project.

The bridge has been closed several times before due to weather related events.

Related Stories:

Drivers warned to stay off closed South Burlington-Williston bridge

Kimball Avenue bridge to be closed for more repairs

Kimball Avenue bridge reopens

Bridge between South Burlington, Williston could open next week

Work underway on closed South Burlington bridge

South Burlington bridge remains closed after storm damage

Shunpike Road bridge closed after Halloween storm

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students and staff arrived at Mt. Abe in Bristol Friday morning to find at least four police...
Police respond to threats at Mt. Abraham Union HS
File
Vermont hit with post-Thanksgiving COVID spike
3 arrested in Brattleboro for dealing marijuana laced with fentanyl
Wednesday's vote came as crowds at the special meeting tried to convince city councilors to...
Burlington approves mask mandate
Flynn Elementary School
3 Burlington school officials investigated following student restraint incident

Latest News

Police presence at Mount Abe High School
Police respond to threats made at Mount. Abe Union HS
PFAS
Montpelier considers treating PFAS-laden 'garbage juice'
car
VSP: Connecticut kidnapper stopped at border
Mt. Abe
Police respond to threats at Mt. Abraham Union HS