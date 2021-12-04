Advertisement

Maryland homeowners burn down home fending off snakes

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:31 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - What started as an attempt to get rid of household pests ended with a $1 million home going up in flames.

It happened last month, about an hour west of Baltimore, Maryland, but fire officials just released the cause.

They say the homeowners were trying to smoke out a snake infestation and the coals were too close to combustible materials.

The fire started in the basement and quickly spread through each floor.

No injuries were reported as no one was at home when the fire started.

The status of the snakes is unknown.

The house, which was recently purchased for $1.8 million, has sustained more than a $1 million worth of damage.

Officials deemed the fire as an accident.

Fire officials advise homeowners to call a professional if there is infestation at the home.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students and staff arrived at Mt. Abe in Bristol Friday morning to find at least four police...
Police respond to threats at Mt. Abraham Union HS
File
Vermont hit with post-Thanksgiving COVID spike
3 arrested in Brattleboro for dealing marijuana laced with fentanyl
Wednesday's vote came as crowds at the special meeting tried to convince city councilors to...
Burlington approves mask mandate
Flynn Elementary School
3 Burlington school officials investigated following student restraint incident

Latest News

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled for 13-year-old girl from N.C.
A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Lawyer: Parents charged in Michigan school shooting didn’t flee
President Joe Biden listens to a reporters question after delivering remarks on the November...
U.S. intelligence finds Russia planning Ukraine offensive
Police presence at Mount Abe High School
Police respond to threats made at Mount. Abe Union HS