Norwich rolls Southern Maine at Kreitzberg

NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - The Norwich men’s hockey team continued its unbeaten start to the season as they downed NEHC foe Southern Maine 5-0 Friday night at Kreitzberg. With the victory, the 6th-ranked Cadets are now 6-0-3 on the campaign.

Clark Kerner led the way for Norwich, tallying a pair of goals. Joe Nagle chipped in a goal and an assist, while Logan vande Meerakke also had two points on a pair of helpers.

Norwich will keep it in conference on Saturday for arguably their toughest test of the season so far as they host #9 Babson.

