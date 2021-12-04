Plattsburgh to host Superhero-themed holiday parade

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Batman, Wonder Woman and all of your favorite superheroes are helping kick off the holiday season in Plattsburgh on Saturday!

The City of Plattsburgh’s 2021 Holiday Parade Theme is “Superheroes Celebrating the Holidays.”

City officials say they chose a superhero theme this year to honor all of the people who have stepped up and made a positive impact in the community during a time of uncertainty and adversity.

“We have a lot of local super heroes in our parade. The Salvation Army will be participating. We have some essential and health care workers who will be participating. The YMCA,” said Courtney Meisenheimer of the City of Plattsburgh. “In a more symbolic way, I think this is a parade of some of our heroes in that sense too.”

The parade will start at 5:30 p.m. and it will go down Brinkerhoff Street and end at the intersection of Margaret and Broad Street.

The grand finale will be the lighting of the Christmas tree at the end of the evening.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.